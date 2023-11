The russian invaders began to prepare for holding "elections of the president of the russian federation" in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories. In particular, in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the russians are creating commissions, campaign groups, and are also keeping records of local residents.

This was announced by the Mayor of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia Region, Ivan Fedorov, on the Suspilne. Sprotyv channel.

"They are starting to form commissions, campaign groups for the "elections" in the russian federation. Their goal is to make a propaganda film about the fact that voting has allegedly taken place," he said.

According to Fedorov, the occupiers are currently re-registering everyone who lives in Berdiansk, Melitopol and other settlements.

"Everyone who voted “for” will be recorded, but this will definitely not be true," explained the Mayor of Melitopol.

Fedorov notes that local residents en masse refuse to cooperate with russia.

"There are not enough locals, the russians bring in tens of thousands of russian officials, teachers, prosecutors, policemen. It is these people who will form the commissions. The palette is different. They even bring people from Siberia. They bring people from Dagestan who barely speak russian," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note that russian dictator vladimir putin will avoid focusing his 2024 presidential campaign on the war in Ukraine, but rather focus on russia's alleged stability and criticism of the West.