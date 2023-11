An agent of the Atesh partisan movement conducted reconnaissance in one of the units of the Black Sea Fleet of russia, located in occupied Feodosia (Crimea).

The Atesh Telegram channel announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An agent of Atesh successfully conducted reconnaissance actions on the territory of one of the units of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation," the report said.

While the shift was asleep, the partisan managed to fix the exact locations of car boxes, ammunition depots, headquarters and barracks in the military unit.

"The received information has already been transferred to competent structures that "demilitarize" military units," the partisan movement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the day of November 15, there were 58 combat clashes between the Ukrainian military and the russian invaders. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops continued larger-than-usual operations on the eastern (left) bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region. Military analysts noted that the russian "military correspondents" claimed that Ukrainian forces conducted unsuccessful attacks from the center of Krynky (30 km northeast of Kherson, 2 km from the Dnieper River and about 3.6 km north of the E-58 highway).