Ukrainian troops continued larger-than-usual operations on the eastern (left) bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region.

This was reported in a recent ISW report.

Military analysts noted that russian "militants" claimed that Ukrainian forces launched unsuccessful attacks from the center of Krynky (30 km northeast of Kherson, 2 km from the Dnieper River, and approximately 3.6 km north of the E-58 highway).

They also reported that Ukrainian forces are attacking near Poima (11 km east of Kherson and 4 km from the Dnieper River) and Pishchanivka (15 km east of Kherson and 3 km from the Dnieper River).

In addition, these so-called "warriors" claim that russian troops prevented Ukrainian forces from evacuating the wounded and deploying additional personnel on the eastern bank near the Antonivskyi Car Bridge.

The head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command, Nataliya Humeniuk, said that Ukrainian troops are pushing back russian forces at a distance of three to eight kilometers from the eastern bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson Region.

"The geographic scope of these described efforts is much larger than the currently available open-source evidence suggests," the review notes.

Experts point out that russian troops made a confirmed advance in the Ukrainian-held area on the eastern bank of the Kherson region amid ongoing operations against Ukrainian positions on the eastern bank on November 15.

Geolocation images published on November 14 show that russian troops have advanced toward Krynky.

At the same time, russian "militants" claim that the invaders counterattacked and forced the Ukrainian troops to retreat from some areas south of Krynky, near the settlement of Kozachi Laheri (23 km northeast of Kherson and 2 km from the Dnieper River), as well as near the Antonivskyi Bridge.

But, analysts say, ISW cannot confirm these claims.

Ukrainian military observer Kostiantyn Mashovets said that the russian troops probably developed a plan to eliminate Ukrainian positions on the eastern bank, forming three tactical groups.

According to him, the russian troops plan to deploy two groups to bypass the Oleshky-Nova Kakhovka road and the Krynky District from the side of Korsunka (45 km northeast of Kherson and 1 km from the Dnipro) and Kozacha Lageri. In contrast, the third group will attack south of Krynky and will advance to the north.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the day, November 15, there were 58 combat clashes between the Ukrainian military and the russian occupiers. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

On the current day, November 14, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck ten strikes against the russian invaders and three strikes against the enemy's air defense system.

It was previously reported that the aggressor country russia continues to suffer losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine - in just one day, the Defense Forces eliminated 820 enemy soldiers, 58 artillery systems, 15 tanks, and an aircraft.