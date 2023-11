Energy Commission to increase Ukrenergo's electricity transmission tariff by 22% from 2024

The National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) intends to increase the tariff for the transmission of electricity to the Ukrenergo national energy company by 22.2%, or by UAH 107.79 per MWh, to UAH 592.89 per MWh (excluding VAT) from 2024.

This decision was made at the meeting of the Energy Commission on November 16, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, the Energy Commission intends to increase Ukrenergo's tariff for electricity transmission services for "green" electrometallurgy enterprises from 2024 by 97.1% to UAH 412.68 per MWh (excluding VAT).

In addition, the Commission plans to raise Ukrenergo's tariff for dispatching (operational and technological) management services from 2024 by 5.1% to UAH 100.37 per MWh (excluding VAT).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2022, the Energy Commission increased the tariff of Ukrenergo for the transmission of electricity in three stages for 2023.