IMF improves Ukraine's GDP growth forecast to 2% in 2023 instead of a 3% drop

The International Monetary Fund predicts that this year, Ukraine's GDP will grow by 2% instead of falling by 3%.

This is stated in the materials of the IMF, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

At the same time, in 2024, the GDP of Ukraine will grow to 3.2%, which indicates the expectation of further stability of the national economy in the conditions of continued active hostilities.

Inflation in Ukraine may decrease to 17.7% this year from 20.2% in 2022.

In 2024, prices will rise to 13.0%.

Unemployment in Ukraine may decrease from 24.5% in 2022 to 19.4% in the current year and to 10.6% in 2024.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the World Bank improved Ukraine's GDP growth forecast by 1.5 percentage points to 3.5% in 2023.

In the second quarter of 2023, real GDP, according to operational data, increased by 19.5% compared to the same period in 2022.