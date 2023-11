Rescuers have found the bodies of 2 more victims of a missile strike by russian invaders on the city of Selydove, Donetsk Region, thus the total death toll increased to four people.

The State Emergency Service (SESU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Selydove. The body of a third victim of a russian missile strike has been found. Rescuers took out from under the rubble the body of another person killed on the site of a 4-storey residential building partially destroyed by shelling," the SESU said.

Subsequently, the SESU reported that the death toll rose to 4 people.

"As of 12:40 p.m., the body of the deceased person has been released. In total, 4 people were killed and 3 were injured," the SESU said.

It is noted that the rescuers cleared 73 tons of destroyed building structures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of November 15, the russians attacked the city of Selydove with a missile, as a result of the blow, the entrance of a four-story residential building was destroyed.

Earlier it was reported that during the day, November 14, 8 settlements of the Donetsk Region were under shelling by the military of aggressor country of russia. 20 civilian objects were damaged: 18 residential buildings, an economic structure, and power grids.

The enemy attacked the cities of Avdiivka, Zalizne, the villages of Kurakhivka, Pivdenne, the villages of Mykolaivka, Stepove, Tonenke, Yablunivka.

The russian army hit civilians with aviation, MLRS Uragan, Grad, artillery.