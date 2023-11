Invaders hit Selydove in Donetsk Region with missile, damaged high-rise building, one killed, there can be pe

On the night of Wednesday, November 15, the russian occupiers attacked the town of Selydove, Donetsk Region, with a missile. As a result of the blow, the entrance of a four-story residential building was destroyed, the body of a killed woman was found under the rubble, emergency rescue work continues.

Minister of Interior Affairs Ihor Klymenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Tonight, the enemy launched a missile attack on the town of Selydove, Pokrovskyi District, Donetsk Region. As a result, the entrance of a 4-storey residential building was destroyed. Unfortunately, the body of a killed woman was found under the rubble. There is probably still at least one person under the ruins," he wrote.

At the scene of the shelling, emergency workers, together with police officers, rescued an injured man and woman, who were taken to a medical institution.

In addition, rescuers helped three people get out of the damaged apartment on the 4th floor, including a child.

Emergency rescue works are currently ongoing.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 13, russians fired on 7 settlements of the Donetsk Region, three people were injured.

In particular, the invaders fired on Selydove from a Smerch multiple launch rocket system, damaged a private dwelling.

Recall, Speaker of the Air Force Yurii Ihnat reported that by the end of the year, Ukraine can receive air defense anti-aircraft missile systems and medium-range missile defense systems IRIS-T SLM.

In addition, Ukraine expects an increase in the number of deliveries of German anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery installations Gepard and M109A6 Paladin, which are capable of shooting down both drones and cruise missiles.