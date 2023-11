Almost half of russians (48%) want russian dictator vladimir putin to start negotiations to end the war against Ukraine, while 39% of russians support continued aggression.

This was reported by Bloomberg on Thursday, November 16, with reference to a survey by the Russkoe Pole company.

Nearly three-quarters said they would support putin if he signed a peace agreement tomorrow, according to the survey. The level of support for stopping the war was so high only last September, when russia announced mobilization. Russians are also afraid of the upcoming draft - 58% said they were against re-mobilization.

"The survey showed that 48% support peace talks, which is the highest figure since the beginning of the war. The Russkoe Pole poll showed that 39% want to continue the invasion. The company conducted a telephone survey during October 21-29. A total of 1,611 people were interviewed," the message said.

The company claims that it has been conducting independent surveys and monitoring attitudes to the war in the russian federation since April last year.

