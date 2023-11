MHP ups poultry meat sale by 13% to 535,200 tons over 9M, 2023

In January-September 2023, MHP (Kyiv), one of the largest poultry meat producers, increased the sale of chicken meat by 13%, or by 61,500 tons to 535,200 tons compared to the same period in 2022.

This is stated in the company's report, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

For 9 months of 2023, chicken exports increased by 21% to 311,978 tons compared to the same period last year.

The volume of chicken production in Ukraine in January-September increased by 6% to 546,369 tons, the production of chicken of the European operating segment increased by 7% to 99,850 tons.

Average chicken price in Ukraine for 9 months decreased by 1.5% to USD 1.94 per 1 kg.

Also in January-September 2023, MHP increased the sale of sunflowerseed oil by 2.1 times to 372,760 tons, and the sale of finished meat products - by 1% to 27,260 tons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-September 2023 MHP received a net profit of USD 122 million against a loss of USD 269 million for the same period in 2022.

MHP ended 2022 with a loss of USD 231 million year over year (USD 393 million).

In 2022, revenue increased 11.4%, or USD 270 million, to USD 2,642 million.

In 2022, adjusted EBITDA decreased by 38% year over year to USD 443 million.

On February 2, 2021, the Myronivskyi Hliboproduct company officially changed its legal name to MHP.

MHP is a vertically integrated enterprise complex for producing chicken, hatching eggs, and fodder.

The founder of the company is Yurii Kosiuk.