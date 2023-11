MHP posts USD 122 million profit, ups revenues by 22.3% to USD 2.2 billion in 9M, 2023

In January-September 2023, MHP (Kyiv), one of the largest poultry meat producers, received a net profit of USD 122 million against a loss of USD 269 million for the same period in 2022.

This is stated in the company's report, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, during the specified period, revenues grew by 22.2%, or USD 418 million, to USD 2,294 million.

Export revenue increased by 25% to USD 1,385 million and accounts for 60% of total revenues.

It is noted that in the 1st nine months of 2023, the EBITDA cited increased by 20.7% to USD 367 million compared to the 1st nine months of 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MHP ended 2022 with a loss of USD 231 million year over year (USD 393 million).

In 2022, revenue increased 11.4%, or USD 270 million, to USD 2,642 million.

In 2022, adjusted EBITDA decreased by 38% year over year to USD 443 million.

On February 2, 2021, the Myronivskyi Hliboproduct company officially changed its legal name to MHP.

MHP is a vertically integrated enterprise complex for producing chicken, hatching eggs, and fodder.

The founder of the company is Yurii Kosiuk.