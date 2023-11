Energy Ministry and American Tetra Tech agree on cooperation in demining of energy infrastructure

The Ministry of Energy and the American company Tetra Tech agreed on cooperation in demining the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to preliminary estimates by companies in the fuel and energy sector, the area of energy infrastructure territories that require examination for the presence of areas contaminated by mines and explosive remnants of war is more than 30,000 hectares only in the territories controlled by Ukraine. The most mined are the energy infrastructure territories of the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kharkiv Regions," the message reads.

Objects in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Zhytomyr Regions also need demining.

Tetra Tech, Inc. is expected to provide technical assistance and advisory support to the Ministry of Energy in the implementation of mine countermeasures.

The parties will also cooperate for the safe restoration of Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure by cleaning energy facilities, their sites and adjacent territories from explosive remnants of war and their components that pose a threat to people's lives and health, and ensuring the proper safe operation of energy facilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Energy notes that Ukraine will have enough energy resources to survive this winter.