Ukraine will have enough energy resources to survive this winter - Energy Ministry

Ukraine will have enough energy resources to survive this winter. In addition, the authorities have an understanding of actions in the event of new massive shelling of the energy sector.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko stated this on the air of the telethon.

"We have enough energy resources, in this respect we feel calm. The question is how much future attacks can affect the supply," he said.

However, Halushchenko added that, taking into account the experience of last winter, the authorities have different ways of solving the problem.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of the shelling of one of the border regions of the Sumy Region, the equipment of the substation caught fire. In the Dnipropetrovsk Region, as a result of shelling, one power transmission line with a voltage of 6 kV was cut off, leaving more than 1,100 consumers without electricity. A low-pressure gas pipeline was also damaged by shelling in Nikopol.

The russian occupiers are waiting for sub-zero temperatures to begin massive shelling of the Ukrainian energy sector.