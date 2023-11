New head of British Foreign Ministry Cameron comes to Ukraine on his first foreign visit and meets with Zelens

British Foreign Minister David Cameron came to Ukraine on his first foreign visit in his new position and met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"David Cameron, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth of Nations and Development of Great Britain, made his first working visit in his new position to Ukraine," he said.

Zelenskyy said that during the meeting, he and Cameron discussed supplying Ukraine with weapons for the front, strengthening Ukrainian air defense to protect people and critical infrastructure from russian shelling.

According to the message of the President's Office, the security situation in the Black Sea and the further work of the alternative "grain corridor" were also discussed during the meeting. Zelenskyy thanked the British government for actively supporting the operation of this route and joint efforts to introduce insurance for civilian vessels passing through it.

The interlocutors coordinated positions on the implementation of joint multilateral and bilateral initiatives, in particular in the context of promoting the Ukrainian peace formula and developing security guarantees.

Particular attention was paid to the issues of Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine and Great Britain's support for Ukraine's progress towards NATO membership.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late October, Great Britain promised to increase the amount of military aid it provides to Ukraine, and the country also plans to cooperate with other allies to provide Kyiv with the necessary support.

On November 13, London announced changes in the composition of the government. In particular, former British Prime Minister David Cameron headed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and his predecessor in this position, James Cleverly, moved to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.