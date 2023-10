Great Britain has promised to increase the amount of military aid it provides to Ukraine. In addition, the country plans to cooperate with other allies to provide Kyiv with the necessary support. This was stated by the Minister of Defense of Great Britain, Grant Shapps, on the social network X.

“Putin is hoping the world forgets the urgent need to support Ukraine. The UK will never let that happen - we will deliver more military support & bring our allies together to get Ukraine what they need to win. That was my message for 🇺🇦 Deputy Prime Minister Kubrakov today,” the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Britain is preparing a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth more than EUR 115 million.

Also, on October 5, Britain announced the allocation of new aid to Ukraine. Britain provided a loan guarantee of USD 500 million, which was provided through the World Bank.