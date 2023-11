The Union of Road Transport Workers of Slovakia (Unia autodopravcov Slovenska - UNAS) may block the crossing of the border to Ukrainian carriers if the European Commission does not return the issuance of commercial permits for transportation within the European Union. This is stated in a letter of the head of the Union of Road Transport Workers of Slovakia - UNAS Stanislav Skala.

Skala said that the Ministry of Transport of Slovakia has long been oblivious to the problems of carriers and ignores them.

"Thus, we would like to invite you to a meeting where we would like to discuss with you problems with paid and Ukrainian carriers that do not need a work permit and occupy the work of our carriers. We would like to note that Slovak freight transport is kneeling. As you can see, Polish carriers block their borders because they have the same problem as our carriers," the letter says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, dozens of Polish carriers began to block three border crossings with Ukraine.

On November 7, Deputy Minister of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Mustafa Nayyem said that Ukraine does not intend to discuss the requirements of Polish carriers to return the permit regime for Ukrainian carriers.

In addition, on November 7, the Ministry of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure reported that no official requirements have yet been received from Polish carriers from any representative of the Ukrainian side to unlock the Polish-Ukrainian border.