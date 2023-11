An airport for civilians may soon appear in the west of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, during his trip to the USA.

The head of the President's Office spoke at the Hudson Institute. He did not name the airport in question, but it may be an institution in the west of Ukraine. The airport is being prepared to open before the end of the war.

In addition, Yermak emphasized the need to strengthen Ukrainian air defense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, resumption of operation of the Boryspil airport after the end of the war is possible relatively quickly. This requires the cooperation and consolidated support of all specialists in the aviation industry - both international and Ukrainian.

In addition, Ryanair plans to open 75 routes from Europe to Ukraine after declaring the airspace safe.

Ukraine completely closed its airspace to civilian aircraft on February 24, 2022, the day russia's full-scale invasion began.

UkSATSE stated that the airspace will be opened after the end of the war, and the preliminary forecast of the cancellation of flights until 2029 is based on the current situation.