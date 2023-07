Ryanair to open 75 routes from Europe to Ukraine after declaring its airspace safe

Europe's largest low-cost airline Ryanair plans to open 75 routes from Europe to Ukraine within eight weeks after the airspace is declared safe.

This follows from a statement by the Boryspil international airport following the meeting with the management of Ryanair, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Low-cost carrier Ryanair intends to attract significant funds to Ukraine and lead the recovery of the Ukrainian air transport market by investing about USD 3 billion and deploying up to 30 new Boeing MAX aircraft at the three main airports of Ukraine - in Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa. Ryanair plans to open 75 routes from Europe to Ukraine within eight weeks after the airspace is declared safe," the message reads.

Ryanair would also like to open daily domestic flights between Kyiv, Lviv, and Odesa as soon as these airports can serve them, according to a statement from the Ministry of Community Development, Territories, and Infrastructure.

In general, during the first 12 months after the return, Ryanair is ready to offer more than five million seats to and from Ukraine and within the country.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine closed its airspace on February 24, 2022, due to a full-scale invasion by Russia.