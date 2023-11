US Ambassador Markarova assures that Congress vote without assistance to Ukraine not "treason"

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova has assured that yesterday's vote of the U.S. Congress without assistance to Ukraine is not "treason."

Markarova wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Markarova noted that on November 14, the U.S. House of Representatives adopted a “laddered” continuing resolution, avoiding the shutdown of the federal government.

"The new continuing resolution is a so-called "clean" resolution - that is, it extends spending at the level of last year. No additional issues that are currently being actively discussed in Congress, including international assistance to Ukraine and Israel, were planned for this document," she wrote.

In the future, the draft continuing resolution will require confirmation in the Senate and the signature of U.S. President Joe Biden.

Markarova assured that assistance to Ukraine is actively discussed in Congress.

"Assistance to Ukraine is in active discussion in Congress both in the version of the proposal submitted by the Biden Administration and in various other modalities, but unlike the continuing resolution, assistance to us is discussed for a year, and not for 3 months," she said.

She noted that the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States, as well as all Ukrainian delegations, the Ukrainian community and all organizations in the United States actively convey to Congress and substantiate that Ukraine's victory is not only a matter of Ukrainian but also American national security, that Ukraine urgently needs continued assistance, as well as that assistance is needed both military and direct budget, energy, humanitarian.

The Ambassador also noted that the discussions in Congress are very difficult, and include both issues related to Ukraine and internal issues that escalated in the election year, but Ukraine's friends in Congress are doing a titanic job in substantiating why now is the time to support Ukraine.

She also drew attention to the fact that yesterday the Senate for the second time did not support assistance to Israel under the reduced procedure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 14, in order to prevent a shutdown, the U.S. House of Representatives for the second time approved a project on two-stage temporary funding for the government without allocating funds to help Ukraine and Israel.

The U.S. Senate plans to consider a bipartisan package of bills that includes aid to Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and strengthening the border after Thanksgiving, which will be celebrated Nov. 23.

On November 14, the U.S. Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller said that the United States has the issue of military assistance to Ukraine at a critical point.