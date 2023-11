U.S. House of Representatives approves draft to finance government without money for Ukraine for the second ti

In order to prevent a shutdown, the U.S. House of Representatives has, for the second time, approved a project on two-stage temporary financing of the government without the allocation of funds for aid to Ukraine and Israel, according to CNN.

The Senate will now have to approve Speaker Mike Johnson's bill by Friday.

The draft law provides for the continuation of funding until January 19 of priority areas. The rest of the government will be financed until February 2. The bill does not provide for additional aid to Israel or Ukraine.

It will be recalled that delays in financing forced the USA to start limiting the flow of military aid to Ukraine, as the Pentagon only had USD 1 billion left to replenish the stockpile of weapons that were sent to the country.

Meanwhile, the U.S. understands that the lack of funding from the United States has already affected Ukraine's ability to defend itself against a full-scale Russian invasion, so the U.S. Congress should approve the White House's request for assistance to Ukraine as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the State Department said that the U.S. has almost exhausted its resources to help Ukraine.