National Police continue search for owner of Wagner PMC Prigozhin after plane crash

The National Police did not remove Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner PMC, who was killed in a plane crash in russia, from the wanted list.

This is evidenced by the investigative records of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Prigozhin is wanted on suspicion of committing war crimes, provided for by Article 437 Part 2, Article 110 Part 3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Preventive measures were not chosen for him.

It is stated that Prigozhin is still hiding from the authorities of the pre-trial investigation of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that there are no facts that confirm the death of the owner of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin.

On August 23, a private Embraer Legacy 600 plane belonging to the head of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed in the Tver Oblast.

Genetic tests confirmed that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, was among the 10 people who were killed in the plane crash. This was reported by the Investigative Committee of the aggressor state of russia.

The company that built Prigozhin's business jet wanted to conduct a joint investigation, but was denied.