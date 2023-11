Zelenskyy on russian assaults in Donetsk Region: Putin wants to show result before announcing his participatio

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy connects the increase in the intensity of russian assaults in the Donetsk Region with the desire of the president of the aggressor country of russia, vladimir putin, to show some result before announcing in December his participation in the presidential elections of russia.

Zelenskyy said this in his traditional evening video address, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Avdiyivka, Kupyansk, Bakhmut. Also southern axes. Very intense russian assaults, and especially in the Donetsk Region. We have to understand that putin now has a very cynical and specific political goal - and he is ready to kill as many of his people as he wants, because he wants to show at least some tactical result in the first half of December. Then, when he plans to announce his elections," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that russia is already losing both soldiers and equipment near Avdiyivka faster and on a larger scale than, in particular, near Bakhmut.

The President also added that it is extremely difficult to withstand this russian onslaught, and every Ukrainian soldier who holds positions, who performs combat tasks right there, deserves the utmost gratitude of Ukrainians.

Zelenskyy noted that the more russian forces are destroyed now near Avdiyivka, the worse the general situation and the general course of the war will be for the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, November 14, at a conference call, Zelenskyy was informed about the increase in the number of enemy assaults near Avdiyivka (Donetsk Region) and Kupyansk (Kharkiv Region).

The presidential election in russia, according to the current electoral law, should be held on March 17, 2024, and the election campaign will start after their official appointment in December 2023.