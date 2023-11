During air raid on Tuesday, russian MiG refueled in air twice - Air Force

During the flight on November 14, a russian MiG-31K fighter was refueled twice in the air.

Air Force spokesman Colonel Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of We Ukraine.

"It's not a record (of alarm), last time it was 3.5 hours. There are new realities, they started doing things like refueling. This time there were two in the air," he said.

At the same time, the spokesman for the Air Force urged not to neglect the alarms and remain in shelters until they are off.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 18, russian dictator vladimir putin instructed to begin regular patrols of the Black Sea. For this, aircraft capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles will be used.

Recall that the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that patrolling by the occupiers of the Black Sea with aircraft capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles does not carry a fundamentally new threat to Ukraine.

The military stressed that the russians are already capable of launching Kinzhal missiles in Ukraine from the northern and eastern directions.

Flights of Kinzhal missile carriers will lead to more frequent announcement of air alarms.