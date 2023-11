The russian invaders allegedly announced their withdrawal from the left bank of the Kherson Region in order to provoke the reaction of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, but it was absent.

The spokeswoman for the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of the telethon, RBC-Ukraine reports.

"Obviously this is an attempt to measure the readiness and way our forces respond to statements like this. Since a long time in the information space all the necessary resources were heated up for such a statement to be made. And they wanted to provoke our reaction, and it did not follow," Humeniuk explained.

According to her, the russians realized that they actually received the opposite effect. In their army panic began, discord increased, and they were forced to remove this statement.

"They're not really doing very well. Since the moral and psychological situation in the units that are on the left bank is really close to critical. There is a flourishing desertion, disputes between units and no coherence. And this all complicates combat work in those conditions when the Defense Forces put pressure on the presence of troops on the left bank," the spokeswoman said.

Recall that on Monday, November 13, a number of russian media reported the alleged "regrouping" of their troops in the Kherson Region.