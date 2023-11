Civilians in occupied territories facing critical shortage of medicines, medications are given to russians -

The local population in the temporarily occupied territories does not have access to medicines. Most medications are given to russian invaders.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center.

Thus, it is reported that the occupiers do not provide the civilian population in the temporarily occupied territories with medical services.

"While civilian hospitals refocus on the work of military hospitals, shortages of medicines are recorded in pharmacies. After all, most of the medicines are given to the needs of the russian military. At a time when the civilian population does not have access to enough medicines," it said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, russian invaders created a shortage of medicines for the civilian population.

Meanwhile, yesterday, November 13, in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk Region, an invader policeman shot another occupier in the head during a fight on Azovstal. He's in a coma.