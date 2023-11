After the repairs were completed, a power unit at one of the thermal power plants (TPP) with an operating capacity of 250 MW was connected to the network.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"An unit of one of the thermal power plants has been put into operation as a result of scheduled repairs. It will add an additional 250 MW of power to the power system. The power generating facilities are operating in normal mode. Stocks of coal and fuel oil in the warehouses are sufficient for uninterrupted operation of the stations. The amount of electricity produced is sufficient to fully meet the needs of consumers and industry," the report says.

Also, according to the report, at one of the TPPs, the power unit was taken out for short-term emergency repairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the beginning of August, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine plans to add 2.9 GW of capacity to the power system by December.