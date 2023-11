Russian mass media reports on "regrouping" of occupiers in Kherson Region, but later delete their news

Russian media reported that the Dnepr group of occupiers allegedly decided to transfer its forces to "more advantageous positions" east of the Dnieper River. After some time, these news were deleted.

This is evidenced by the reports of the russian mass media and the screenshots of the news they published.

At 09:50 a.m., the russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti reported, allegedly with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation, that a group of troops in the Kherson Region decided to withdraw to "more advantageous positions."

"Having assessed the situation, the command of the Dnepr group decided to redeploy troops to more advantageous positions east of the Dnieper River, reports the Ministry of Defense of russia," the publication said.

This post is currently unavailable in the RIA Novosti Telegram channel, as it has been deleted.

Note that similar news was also published on the RIA Novosti website. It was also deleted, and the record itself was set to "Cancelled".

Later, the Russian publication RBC reported on its Telegram channel that RIA Novosti and TASS canceled the news about the "regrouping of troops".

Both publications allegedly accidentally made a mistake by publishing news with the same text.

RBC also reported with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation that sending a message about the "regrouping of troops" is allegedly a provocation.

The department did not specify how two russian federal mass media could stage a provocation at once.

We will remind, during the last month, military analysts and bloggers report on the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

The Ukrainian military allegedly managed to transfer from one to two battalions of infantry, as well as some armored vehicles, across the Dnieper River.

It also claims that the Ukrainian military was able to occupy the outskirts of two settlements at once.