Suspicions are being prepared for MPs Kunytskyi and Dmytruk - sources

Suspicions are being prepared for Members of Parliament Oleksandr Kunytskyi and Artem Dmytruk.

Sources in the Prosecutor General's Office informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

According to the interlocutors, suspicions are being prepared in the case of beating a person.

"Appropriate materials are being prepared," the sources said.

The interlocutors did not disclose other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andrii Kostin opened a case regarding the beating of a guy by non-factional MP Artem Dmytruk and MP from the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Kunytskyi.

Legal qualification - intentional bodily injury of medium severity, as well as hooliganism, i.e. gross violation of public order on the grounds of clear disrespect for society, accompanied by special audacity or exceptional cynicism, committed by a group of persons (Part 1 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 122 , Part 2 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is entrusted to the Main Investigative Department of the State Bureau of Investigation.

On October 5, Members of Parliament Artem Dmytruk and Oleksandr Kunytskyi beat a person in Kyiv.

On October 6, Dmytruk said that he had beaten a man in Kyiv because of threats to stab him together with Kunitskyi.

We will remind you that on January 25, 2022, Dmytruk and his associates staged a fight in the Odesa City Council.