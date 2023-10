Members of the Verkhovna Rada Artem Dmytruk and Oleksandr Kunytskyi beat a man in Kyiv.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the Kyiv police.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has not yet registered a criminal proceeding.

"In the Holosiivskyi District there was a fight with the participation of 2 MPs," the police said.

The investigative and operational group of the Holosiivskyi police is documenting the accident on the spot.

The decision on the URPTI (Unified Register of Pre-Trial Investigations) will be made by the prosecutor's office, the police added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 25, 2022, Dmytruk and his associates rioted in the Odesa City Council due to the non-admission of a land commission to the meeting. He started a fight.

Dmytruk fought, ran around the table, broke it. One of the participants in the confrontation had traces of blood on his head. In November 2021, Dmytruk left the Servant of the People faction and joined Dmytro Razumkov's Smart Politics inter-factional association.

Last year, in March, at the beginning of a full-scale russian invasion, Kunytskyi was detained at one of the checkpoints.

Earlier, the police fined Kunytskyi UAH 340 for traffic violations in Kharkiv.