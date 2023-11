As a result of shelling by the russian occupiers, equipment at one of the oil refining facilities was damaged.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As a result of the shelling, equipment at one of the oil refining facilities was damaged. The enemy also shelled the territory near the TPP in the Donetsk Region. There were no casualties," the message says.

Over the past 24 hours, over 9,000 consumers have had their electricity turned off in the Donetsk Region as a result of hostilities.

"In Kherson, over 3,600 consumers were restored to power during the day. In the Kharkiv Region, power transmission lines were damaged as a result of shelling. Demining of the territories of energy facilities with the involvement of sappers and special equipment continues. In the Chernihiv Region, an overhead line was disconnected as a result of shelling. More than 200 consumers were left without power. In total, nearly 27,000 consumers were restored to power during the day," the message reads.

According to the report, consumers in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Chernihiv Regions are partially without electricity supply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Tuesday, November 14, russian troops launched 9 Shahed-136/131 attack drones, 1 Iskander-M ballistic missile and 1 Kh-35 guided air missile over the territory of Ukraine, the air defense forces managed to destroy 7 Shaheds.