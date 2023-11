The administrative protocol on corruption will be drafted against the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, Filip Pronin.

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In connection with the repeated ignoring of invitations, the NACP calls on the head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, Filip Pronin, to arrive at the NACP on November 16 or 17 at 11:00 a.m. to familiarize himself with the protocol on administrative offenses provided for in Parts 1-2 of Art. 172-7 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (not informing about a real conflict of interest, committing actions or making decisions in conditions of a real conflict of interest).

In the case of non-arrival upon call, a protocol on administrative offense will be drawn up on the basis of available materials with a mark on Pronin's refusal to sign it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Filip Pronin, Deputy Head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), as the Head of the Poltava Regional State Administration.