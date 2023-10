President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Filip Pronin, Deputy Head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) as the Head of the Poltava Regional State Administration.

This is stated in decree No. 686 of October 10, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To appoint Pronin Filip Yevhenovych as the Head of the Poltava Regional State Administration," the decree says.

By decree No. 685 of October 10, Zelenskyy relieved Dmytro Lunin from the temporary duties of the Head of the Poltava Regional State Administration.

Pronin was appointed to the post of the Deputy Head of ARMA in January 2020.

In 2021, he joined the Council on Prevention and Counteraction to Legalization (Laundering) of Proceeds from Crime, Terrorist Financing and Financing of Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Cabinet of Ministers agreed on a draft decree on Zelenskyy’s appointment of Pronin as the Head of the Poltava Regional State Administration.

Zelenskyy in December 2021 appointed the interim acting head of the Poltava Regional State Administration Lunin, who from December 2019 had served as the first deputy head of the Poltava Regional State Administration.