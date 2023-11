They will once again try to persuade the civilians who remain in shelters on the territory of the Avdiyivka Coke Plant to evacuate.

On November 13, the head of the Avdiyivka City Military Administration, Vitalii Barabash, said this on the air of the national telethon.

According to Barabash, there is no explanation why they are there and not evacuated.

"So far, people do not agree to the evacuation. It is not clear why they are sitting there. I have not heard any adequate explanation from them. In the coming days, there will be a second attempt to persuade them. I hope people will make a decision," said the head of the City Military Administration.

Barabash said that the Armed Forces of the russian federation continue to conduct active combat operations in the direction where the Avdiyivka Coke Plant is located, although they are still far from the plant itself.

He also noted that in the Avdiyivka axis, the enemy does not stop trying to surround the city and throws its assault units either north or south of Avdiyivka.

"In the last few days, they (the Armed Forces of the russian federation - ed.) went to the industrial zone. They throw a lot of personnel into the assaults. All the attacks that the enemy carried out have been repelled and the defense line is holding. It is very difficult, very difficult, but controlled," Vitalii Barabash said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, the leadership of the Kharkiv Region announced the mandatory evacuation of the population from almost 40 settlements in the Kupyansk district.

The reason for the announcement of the evacuation was the increase in the intensity of shelling by the russian occupation army.

We also reported that in March 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers authorized the forced evacuation of children from war zones.