The Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra announced that they had decided to switch to the New Julian calendar.

Archimandrite Avraamiy, Acting Vicar of the Lavra, announced this on Facebook.

"At the numerous requests of the parishioners of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, with the blessing of the Holy Archimandrite of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanius, from November 15 (the beginning of the Christmas fast), the Lavra will switch to the use of the New Julian calendar, which is the main one for our Local Church," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 10, the Economic Court of Kyiv ordered the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (men's monastery) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) to return the property of the Lower Lavra to the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra.

On March 30, the Cabinet of Ministers canceled the government's order to transfer the buildings and structures of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate for free use.

On December 3, 2022, the Ministry of Culture recommended not to extend the lease of 2 churches of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra with the UOC (MP).