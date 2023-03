The Cabinet of Ministers canceled the order of the government, headed by Mykola Azarov during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, to transfer the buildings and structures of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) for free use. This is stated in order No. 262 of March 30, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers recognized as having lost its validity, order No. 519 of July 11, 2013 "Issue of the transfer of buildings and structures to the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (men's monastery) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church for free use".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Economic Court of Kyiv refused to prohibit the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra from evicting priests of the UOC MP from the Lavra.

The National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra terminated the contract of free use of the men's monastery with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, the representatives of the UOC MP had to leave the territory of the monastery by March 29.

The commission of the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy for the acceptance and transfer of state property of the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra could not start work on March 30 due to obstruction by the UOC MP, the reserve filed a report with the police.