The russian occupiers are waiting for sub-zero temperatures to begin massive shelling of the Ukrainian energy sector. On November 12, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko expressed this opinion on the air of a national telethon, which was broadcast on YouTube by the Rada channel.

"It seems to me that they are waiting for the temperature to drop significantly, to stay in the sub-zero temperature for a long time, and then they will strike. In that case, of course, the low temperature adds to the damage. There is really no mark here, any sub-zero temperature already increases the risks," Halushchenko said.

At the same time, he noted that the enemy did not stop attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure in the summer.

"They didn't really stop the attacks, they also attacked in the summer. We don't detail the information about which objects are involved and what the consequences are... Until we see exactly the massive attacks that happened on October 10 [last year], when they used near 100 missiles. We have information that they are preparing for this, we will respond accordingly," the Minister emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of the shelling of one of the border districts of the Sumy Region, the equipment of the substation caught fire. In the Dnipropetrovsk Region, as a result of shelling, one power transmission line with a voltage of 6 kV was cut off, leaving more than 1,100 consumers without electricity. A low-pressure gas pipeline was also damaged by shelling in Nikopol.