The Cabinet of Ministers approved the decision to announce the competitive selection of candidates for the position of one independent member of the supervisory board of the Ukrenergo National Energy Company private joint-stock company.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document of the order, the organization of competitive selection should be ensured by the Ministry of Economy together with the Ministry of Energy with the participation of the committee for the appointment of managers of enterprises that are particularly important for the economy.

"At the moment, the members of the supervisory board of Ukrenergo manage it in a partial capacity. The government's decision will allow to supplement their staff and improve the efficiency of the state strategic enterprise," said Deputy Minister of Economy Oleksii Sobolev.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 28, the supervisory board of the Ukrenergo National Energy Company elected Daniel Dobbeni as the chairman of the supervisory board.