On August 28, the supervisory board of the Ukrenergo national energy company elected Daniel Dobbeni as the supervisory board chairperson.

This follows from a statement by Ukrenergo, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is noted that Dobbeni has more than 40 years of experience in the energy industry.

In particular, in 2008, he became the first president of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E).

Dobbeni was also the president of Germany's OSP 50Hertz GmbH and the vice-president and president of the GO15 association.

From 2003 to 2012, he served as CEO of the Belgian-German transmission system operator Elia Group.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo carries out dispatching of the energy system of Ukraine and transfers electricity from power plants to the networks of energy supply companies.

In addition, the company is entrusted with the functions of the organizer of auctions regarding access to the crossing of interstate power transmission lines for the export of electricity.