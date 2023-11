Partisans blew up the headquarters of russian terrorists in Melitopol on Saturday, November 11. As a result of the explosion, three russian officers were killed. This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"The action of revenge, which was carried out by representatives of the local resistance movement, took place in the premises of the Nova Poshta office, located on Dmytra Dontsova Street, captured by the russians," the intelligence officers said.

The message states that the terrorists have set up their headquarters in the post office building. In particular, the attack was carried out during a meeting of FSB and russian Guard officers.

An hour before the meeting, the terrorists blocked traffic on the adjacent section of the road - from the Melitopol auto-hydro aggregate plant to the former Refma Melitopol Refrigeration Engineering Plant, which the enemy had turned into military bases.

At least three russian Guard officers were killed during the explosion. Information about other enemy losses is still being clarified.

"After the attack, a commotion began in Melitopol - many polizei rushed to the scene with their sirens on. After a certain time, they dragged the car burned near the headquarters through the occupied city to their station," the Defense Intelligence adds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 8, in the morning in temporarily occupied Luhansk, the car of the so-called member of the “People's Council of the LPR”, former head of the “People's Militia of the LPR”, Mykhailo Filiponenko, was blown up. He received fatal wounds.