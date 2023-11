There were cases when Ukraine took complex to protect certain object - Air Force

Leasing air defense equipment is not a common practice in the world. However, there were cases when Ukraine used this opportunity. Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, the provision of air defense equipment for rent is not a common practice due to their shortage all over the world.

"There were cases when Ukraine took a complex to protect a certain object so that the personnel could learn to work on it. This complex was returned and this is not a common phenomenon. No one will rent air defense systems. There are few of them and each country protects its airspace and national interests," explained the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Intelligence reported that russia is stockpiling missiles, probably in preparation for shelling Ukraine in the winter. Last year's attacks may be repeated, but in smaller volumes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of mobile fire groups that oppose russian drones will increase. Their use is a forced step in the protection of critical infrastructure facilities.