Queues at the border with Poland continue to grow. Now there are already 2,500 trucks. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, on the air of the telethon.

"In general, this blockade harms both Ukraine and Poland. But we see that since the 6th, Polish carriers have continued such actions," he noted.

According to him, there is currently only one direction where cars move more or less intensively, through the Krakovets checkpoint.

"The queue that is currently being created on the territory of Poland for those cargo vehicles that want to cross the border in the direction of Ukraine is only growing. As of the morning of November 12, there are 2,500 trucks waiting for the opportunity to cross the border," the spokesman said.

Demchenko added that the movement of these trucks is made difficult by Polish carriers, who take actions to block access roads.

"The majority of these vehicles, which are waiting in line on the territory of Poland in the direction of Ukraine, are in the direction of the Yahodyn checkpoint. This is more than 50%. Other cars are in the direction of the Rava-Ruska and Krakovets checkpoints," he said.

The State Border Guard Service spokesman expressed hope that the Poles will stop such actions as soon as possible. Demchenko reminded that tomorrow, November 13, a meeting of representatives of Ukraine and Poland on this issue should take place.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 6, dozens of Polish carriers began blocking three border crossings with Ukraine.