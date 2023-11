Military explain what is happening in border village of Topoli in Kharkiv Region, where Ukrainian flag was ins

Currently, the Ukrainian military controls the settlement of Topoli of the Kharkiv Region, but they are not permanently stationed there. The other day, a Ukrainian flag was installed in the village.

Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service, announced this on the air of the telethon.

"The enemy was repelled in this area, but the situation there remains difficult. The settlement is located both near the border with russia and in the direction of the battle line. The permanent presence of Ukrainian defenders there is quite difficult. Our guys constantly monitor this direction so that the enemy cannot to gain a foothold," Demchenko said.

The settlement is a so-called gray zone. The Ukrainian military went there to remind that this is Ukrainian land, and the russians have nothing to do there. There are no occupants in the settlement.

The village of Topoli is located about 2 kilometers from the contact line and 5 kilometers from the border with russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, the enemy has not given up trying to surround Avdiyivka, although it uses infantry for this purpose with the support of aviation.