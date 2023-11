On the morning of November 11, russia launched an Iskander ballistic missile towards Kyiv, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhii Popko, said. The page of the Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram informs about this.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, at approximately 8:00 a.m., a ballistic air target, according to preliminary data of the Iskander type, was launched in the direction of the city.

"After a long pause of 52 days, the enemy resumed missile attacks on Kyiv! The missile did not reach Kyiv, the air defense forces and means destroyed it on the approach to the capital," said General Popko.

According to the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, two missiles hit the field.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the residents of the capital heard explosions in the morning of November 11, after which the air alert alarm was activated.