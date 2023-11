President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that additional NASAMS systems from partners have already been put on combat duty in Ukraine, which will strengthen Ukrainian air defense during the winter. Zelenskyy announced this in Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Conducted a daily selector. Received reports on the arrival of ammunition and equipment for the last day. Additional NASAMS systems from partners were put on combat duty. Timely reinforcement of our air defense before winter," he wrote.

Zelenskyy also said that reports from the front were heard on the selector: combat operations in the Kupyansk, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka axes and in the south.

They also heard intelligence data on the situation on the temporary occupied territories, in the Black Sea region and in the CSTO countries. The Security Service of Ukraine reported on its counterintelligence measures.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in October, it became known that Lithuania will soon hand over a new package of military aid to Ukraine, which includes two launchers of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems.