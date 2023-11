Bridge across Inhulets destroyed by russians during retreat in 2022 restored in Kherson Region

In the Kherson Region, the restoration of the bridge over the Inhulets River was completed. It was destroyed by the russian army while retreating from the area in the summer of 2022.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on Telegram.

According to him, the occupiers left 5,000 residents of the surrounding settlements without convenient road communication with the destruction of the bridge.

Some time after the de-occupation, the State Special Transport Service built a crossing at this place, but it did not allow meeting the needs of the local population.

Prokudin noted that construction work took eight months, which is twice as fast as originally planned. The final cost of the project amounted to UAH 278 million.

During the construction, it was possible to save UAH 212 million of budget funds. They will be aimed at restoring other facilities in the Kherson Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2023, the Ministry of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure said that almost a quarter of the bridge structures are in critical condition.

