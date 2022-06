European Council President Charles Michel has announced that the European Council at a summit in Brussels granted Ukraine the status of a candidate for European Union membership. He announced this on his Twitter account.

In addition to Ukraine, Moldova received the status of a candidate for EU membership.

“Agreement. The European Council has just decided EU candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. A historic moment. Today marks a crucial step on your path towards the EU. Congratulations to Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Maia Sandu and the people of Ukraine and Moldova. Our future is together!" Michel wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 17, the European Commission recommended that the European Council grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for joining the European Union and set a number of conditions for implementation.

All 27 EU member states intended to support the status of a candidate for Ukraine.

Ukraine expects to fulfill the membership requirements of the European Commission by the end of 2022 in order to begin negotiations on joining the EU.

On February 28, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine had applied to join the EU under a special procedure.