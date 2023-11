2 WPPs in south of Ukraine were shut down due to shelling by occupiers

Due to shelling by the russian invaders, two wind power plants (WPPs) in the south of the country were shut down.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Due to enemy shelling in the southern region, a 220-kV power transmission line was disconnected. Two wind power plants were also disconnected. Their work has already been resumed," the message says.

In the Donetsk Region, as a result of hostilities, 23 settlements were cut off over the past day, while electricity supply was restored for more than 11,500 consumers.

Part of the consumers in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson Regions remain without electricity supply.

In total, more than 16,000 consumers restored during the day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of November 10, the russian occupiers launched 2 guided air missiles - Kh-31 and Kh-59 - and 6 Shaheds over Ukraine.

Air defense forces destroyed 5 attack UAVs and Kh-59 missile.