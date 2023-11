In temporarily occupied Crimea, mobilized russians beat their colonel to death. The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced this on Telegram.

So, the event took place on November 1, 2023 in temporarily occupied Simferopol.

A group of mobilized soldiers of the 20th motorized rifle division, part of the 8th army of the southern military district of the armed forces of the aggressor country of the russian federation, inflicted grievous bodily harm on colonel Musurbekov. The officer of the occupation army served as deputy commander of the regiment.

Already on November 7, 2023, Musurbekov’s dead from injuries was confirmed in a hospital in Simferopol.

"Russian servicemen suspected of killing the colonel on the same day, disguised as civilians, arbitrarily left the location of their unit in the Simferopol district and fled to the Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation," the Defense Intelligence summed up.

