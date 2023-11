The US Department of Defense announced that they plan to hold the 17th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format) in mid-November. This was stated at the briefing by the Deputy Spokesperson of the Pentagon, Sabrina Singh, European Pravda reports.

So, according to her, the USA will provide aid to Ukraine in smaller amounts due to the fact that Congress has not yet provided additional funds. Therefore, she called to accept President Biden's request to continue supporting Kyiv.

"In mid-November, we are going to hold another contact group on the defense of Ukraine. Allies and partners continue to support Ukraine, we continue to support Ukraine in what it needs in this fight (against the russian federation)," Singh said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States has used almost all the funds approved by Congress to help Ukraine.

It was previously reported that on Tuesday, November 7, Democrats in the US Senate blocked an attempt by Republicans to quickly approve the emergency aid bill for Israel, which does not provide any aid to Ukraine in the war against russia, which the House of Representatives passed last week.