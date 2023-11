On November 8, the russian federation planned to launch a missile strike on the coast of the Odesa Region, instead hitting a Liberian civilian ship, killing a pilot, a citizen of Ukraine, and wounding three crew members who are citizens of the Philippines.

The head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk announced this on the air of Radio Svoboda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There was a hit during the air raid. Tactical aviation activity was recorded, reaching the launch lines. The enemy launched Kh-31P missiles - this is an anti-radar missile. It is clear that it tried to hit the coast, but at the time of the ship's entry into the port it hit directly the superstructure of the ship. Obviously, where the radar station worked," she said.

According to the spokeswoman, due to the fact that the hit took place in the immediate vicinity of the wheelhouse, the bridge where the pilot was located, he was killed.

Humeniuk said that the pilot who led the ship to the port was a citizen of Ukraine, an employee of the Administration of Sea Ports of Ukraine.

Three other crew members who are Philippine citizens were injured.

The spokeswoman for the South Operational Command noted that the condition of the wounded was satisfactory.

One of them was hospitalized.

His return to the ship is currently being considered.

"The ship itself carries the flag of Liberia, that is, it is the territory of another state that is actually attacked by the russians. In this regard, russia again confirmed that it is a terrorist on an international scale," she said.

When asked by a journalist whether there was reason to say that this was a targeted attack by russia on the ship, she said that it was impossible to "climb under the cranium" of the enemy army.

"We cannot climb under the cranium of anyone in this army (to find out) where they are directing their missiles. We can state the fact of the hit. This time it was obvious that the missile was directed in the direction of the port infrastructure, but hit the ship directly," she said.

