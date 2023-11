Russia strikes Liberia-flagged ship in Odesa Region with missile, there are killed and wounded - South OC

The aggressor state of the russian federation has struck the superstructure of a Liberian-flagged civilian vessel with a missile at the time of its call to the port in the Odesa Region. There are killed and wounded.

This was reported by the South Operational Command.

"Continuing the terror of civilian shipping, the enemy insidiously hit with an anti-radar missile Kh-31P in the direction of one of the ports of the Odesa Region from tactical aircraft in the Black Sea. The missile hit the superstructure of a civilian ship under the flag of Liberia, at the time of its call to the port," the report said.

It is indicated that 3 crew members - citizens of the Philippines - were wounded, one of them was taken to a hospital. A pilot was killed, another port worker was injured.

"Russia has once again confirmed the status of a terrorist country of international scale," the Command added.